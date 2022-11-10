Shell Asset Management Co. Has $10.11 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,824 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:SMIN traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.60. 44,165 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

