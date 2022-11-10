Shell Asset Management Co. Has $12.63 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Amgen by 19.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 132,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 19.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

Amgen stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,524. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.