Shell Asset Management Co. Has $17.47 Million Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,711 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

SNEX stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.73. 487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,212. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.98. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $98.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,535. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

