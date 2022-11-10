Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 46,617 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 200,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,735 shares of company stock worth $12,289,391. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $11.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.56. The company had a trading volume of 177,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $309.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.59.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

