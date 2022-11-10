Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,638 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,279,390 shares of company stock valued at $30,691,221 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $5.86 on Thursday, reaching $93.26. 1,041,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,161,526. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

