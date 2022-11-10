Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,791 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 197,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 103,438 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 635,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,737,000 after buying an additional 101,631 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of VEU traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 216,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.