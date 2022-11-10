Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $1,986,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $4,999,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.76. 20,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,135. The stock has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.49 and a 200-day moving average of $228.25.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.