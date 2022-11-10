Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 30,234 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,234 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 9.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after buying an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,813,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,739,000 after acquiring an additional 414,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.23. 234,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,125. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $120.41.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.