Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $14.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.10. 146,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

