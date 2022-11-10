Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after buying an additional 12,713,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,937,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.85. 301,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,528,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

