Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,166,376. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

