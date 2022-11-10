Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $426,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Shares of BA traded up $8.20 on Thursday, reaching $176.94. The stock had a trading volume of 313,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average of $145.23. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

