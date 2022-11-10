Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 890.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.