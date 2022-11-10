Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Increases By 2,300.0%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,008. The company has a market cap of $18.13 million, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.98. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

