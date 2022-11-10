Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Declines By 89.2%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the October 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Price Performance
Shares of AWLIF traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.30. The company had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.58. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52-week low of 0.26 and a 52-week high of 1.37.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
