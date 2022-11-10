Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Declines By 89.2%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the October 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Price Performance

Shares of AWLIF traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 0.30. The company had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.58. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52-week low of 0.26 and a 52-week high of 1.37.

Get Ameriwest Lithium alerts:

Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 462 claims covering an area of approximately 9,097 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 1,243 contiguous claims covering an area of 22,200 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.