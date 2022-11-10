Short Interest in Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Increases By 300.0%

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.82) to GBX 255 ($2.94) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.59) to GBX 250 ($2.88) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.25.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS CRNCY remained flat at $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.