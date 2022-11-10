Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Grows By 833.3%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.4 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of COOSF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.00. 163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
