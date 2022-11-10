Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Expands By 1,148.1%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a growth of 1,148.1% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

Shares of CIADY stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $38.09. 14,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,825. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

