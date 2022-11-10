Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Rises By 350.0%

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

About China Shenhua Energy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.