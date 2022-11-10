Short Interest in GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Expands By 1,262.8%

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 1,262.8% from the October 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GB Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GBGPF remained flat at $5.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. GB Group has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBGPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on GB Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GB Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of GB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.00.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

