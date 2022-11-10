Short Interest in Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Grows By 162,300.0%

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a growth of 162,300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Healthier Choices Management Stock Performance

Healthier Choices Management has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Healthier Choices Management

Healthier Choices Management Corp. provides e-liquids, vaporizers, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Vapor and Grocery. It offers vaporizers, which are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor; and Q-Cup, a product that enables consumers to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally.

