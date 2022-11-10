Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Expands By 1,031.1%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 1,031.1% from the October 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 171.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 140.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 149,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,130.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after buying an additional 307,163 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

