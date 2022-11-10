Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Decreases By 67.1%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the October 15th total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.03. 3,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,338. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,545.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

