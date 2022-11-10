Short Interest in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Increases By 687.5%

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 687.5% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of JanOne

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JanOne stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.89% of JanOne as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JanOne Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ JAN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. JanOne has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

Featured Stories

