Short Interest in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Increases By 4,887.5%

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 4,887.5% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Juniper II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JUN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 171,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Juniper II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUN. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Juniper II in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper II during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Juniper II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Juniper II by 1.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper II

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

