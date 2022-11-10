Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Expands By 433.3%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €5.90 ($5.90) to €6.40 ($6.40) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KBC Group from €67.00 ($67.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on KBC Group from €59.90 ($59.90) to €61.00 ($61.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €63.00 ($63.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

KBC Group Stock Down 6.9 %

KBC Group stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,398. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

KBC Group Cuts Dividend

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3034 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.42%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Further Reading

