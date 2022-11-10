Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Increases By 683.3%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 683.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MMMW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 57,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,670. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
