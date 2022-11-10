Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Increases By 683.3%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 683.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MMMW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 57,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,670. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Mass Megawatts Wind Power alerts:

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mass Megawatts Wind Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.