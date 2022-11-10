Short Interest in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Grows By 525.0%

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 525.0% from the October 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,219,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 141,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 113,680 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78,670 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 88,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares during the period.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.30.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

