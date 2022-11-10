Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Increases By 6,262.5%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 6,262.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Roscan Gold Trading Down 5.0 %
OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,557. Roscan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.
About Roscan Gold
