Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Increases By 6,262.5%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 6,262.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Roscan Gold Trading Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,557. Roscan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

