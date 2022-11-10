Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Rises By 500.0%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

SCRMU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.88. 18,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,738. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.22.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,000,000.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.