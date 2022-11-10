Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Drops By 71.7%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the October 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Templeton Dragon Fund Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TDF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,003. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.