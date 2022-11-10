Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Declines By 97.6%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 576,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 114,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.45%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

