Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Rises By 383.2%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 383.2% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

HYB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 52,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,913. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 645,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.