Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Rises By 383.2%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 383.2% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
The New America High Income Fund Price Performance
HYB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.90. 52,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,913. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11.
The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Featured Articles
