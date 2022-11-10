Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Expands By 957.1%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 957.1% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of TDPAY remained flat at $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

