Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Expands By 957.1%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 957.1% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
TOD’S Price Performance
Shares of TDPAY remained flat at $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.
About TOD’S
