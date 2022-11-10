Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Grows By 254.6%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 254.6% from the October 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of uCloudlink Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of uCloudlink Group worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

Shares of uCloudlink Group stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 79,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.42. uCloudlink Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $6.97.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 52.00% and a negative return on equity of 111.05%. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

(Get Rating)

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Further Reading

