Short Interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Rises By 138.9%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the October 15th total of 182,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 623,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Venus Concept Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 625,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,480. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 30.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Venus Concept

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

In related news, CFO Penna Domenic Della purchased 60,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,663 shares in the company, valued at $74,731.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 110,282 shares of company stock worth $57,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in Venus Concept by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

