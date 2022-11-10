Short Interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Rises By 138.9%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the October 15th total of 182,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 623,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Venus Concept Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 625,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,480. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 104.81% and a negative net margin of 30.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Venus Concept will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in Venus Concept by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
