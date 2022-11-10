Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Drops By 71.4%

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the October 15th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 543,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,424,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,002,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 375,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 361,030 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 503,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 254,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 375,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.