Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Drops By 71.4%

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the October 15th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.12. 543,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.44.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.42%.
About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
