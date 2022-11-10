Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Grows By 653.6%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 653.6% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TORVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 68,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,404. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile
