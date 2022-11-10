Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Grows By 653.6%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 653.6% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TORVF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 68,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,404. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

