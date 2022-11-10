Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Increases By 2,200.0%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Wesfarmers stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 125,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. Wesfarmers has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

Wesfarmers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a $0.307 dividend. This is a positive change from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 7.56%.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its 168 Officeworks stores.

