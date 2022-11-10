Siacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.44 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $140.08 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,818.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00338231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00022191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00123747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00748777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00581107 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00219413 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,511,632,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

