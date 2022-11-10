Siacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.44 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $140.08 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,818.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000505 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00338231 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00022191 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00123747 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00748777 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00581107 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000985 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005625 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00219413 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,511,632,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
