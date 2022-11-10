Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €56.00 by UBS Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €56.00 ($56.00) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($53.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($54.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($63.10) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up €1.02 ($1.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €46.99 ($46.99). 613,348 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.01. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €40.32 ($40.32) and a twelve month high of €67.66 ($67.66). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.92.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

