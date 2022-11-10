Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Down 62.7% in October

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,900 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the October 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 6.9 %

Silvercorp Metals stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 57,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.92. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.76.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.10%. Analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

About Silvercorp Metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

