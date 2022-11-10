Silvercorp Metals Inc. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Silvercorp Metals has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. 977,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,167. The firm has a market cap of $495.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.92. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 58.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 259.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

