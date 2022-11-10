SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.68 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $49.89 million and $2.68 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,452.16 or 0.99999001 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008974 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00041574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00023509 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00244244 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04136102 USD and is down -8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $3,264,882.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars.

