Sir Richard Billing Dearlove Sells 147,000 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of KOS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367,999. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.83. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 73.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $6,325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,031,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 114,824 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 169,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.18) to GBX 735 ($8.46) in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.03.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.