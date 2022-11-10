Sir Richard Billing Dearlove Sells 147,000 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kosmos Energy Price Performance
Shares of KOS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367,999. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.83. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 73.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.18) to GBX 735 ($8.46) in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.03.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
Featured Stories
