Siyata Mobile (SYTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, November 11th.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 179.64% and a negative net margin of 400.12%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. On average, analysts expect Siyata Mobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth $68,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

