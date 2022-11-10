Siyata Mobile (SYTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, November 11th.
Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 179.64% and a negative net margin of 400.12%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 million. On average, analysts expect Siyata Mobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Siyata Mobile Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Siyata Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siyata Mobile (SYTA)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.