Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Shares Down 19.4%

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) fell 19.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 418,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 125,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Small Pharma from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$46.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.54.
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
