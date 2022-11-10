Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNN. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 6.6 %

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 51,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,243. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($13.70) to GBX 1,116 ($12.85) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.