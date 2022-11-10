Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC decreased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 726,112 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up 14.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $150,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.