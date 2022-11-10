SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.00 million-$183.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.64 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.87-$0.89 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SolarWinds

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 531,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 50.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 288,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SolarWinds by 132.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 239,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 229,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

