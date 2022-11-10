SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.00 million-$183.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.64 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.87-$0.89 EPS.
SolarWinds Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWinds (SWI)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.